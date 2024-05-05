Egg prices in Hyderabad burn a hole in pocket

The cost per 100 units of eggs was Rs 420 on May 4 last year, this year it has gone up to Rs 445

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 5 May 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: Savoring your favorite kind of omelet is going to prove costly as the prices of eggs in the city are on an upward trend. With a shortage in supply of these protein orbs in Hyderabad, the prices have shot up compared to last summer.

While the cost per 100 units of eggs was Rs 420 on May 4 last year, this year it has gone up to Rs 445. Market experts attribute this to the increasing temperatures and higher chicken mortality rates.

In the last one month, the prices of eggs have been rising, albeit in small increments. And over the month, between April 5 and May 4, the cost per unit went up by 70 paise. If the price of an egg on April 5 was Rs 4.35, a month later, on May 5, an egg was costing Rs 5.25.

However, the sharp rise has been in the last five days with the price of a single egg going up on daily basis in the month of May starting at Rs 4.25 on May 1 and touching Rs 5.25 on May 5.

Moreover, given the summer heat, if you want your eggs home delivered, be prepared to burn a hole in your pocket as the price on delivery platforms is around Rs 70 per six units.

“In the last four days, the price per 100 units has increased by around Rs 95 in the market. This is happening because the production has come down due to the summer heat. Last year there were rains in parts of the country which kept the rates low,” says Abdul Raoos, a third-generation egg retailer in the city.

In the month of April, prices increased steadily until it touched Rs 400 on April 16. Within the next two days, the price was Rs 410. However, there was a decline of Rs 20, with the price dropping down to Rs 390 on April 21.