Eight injured in stray dog attack in Nirmal

Nirmal district headquarters hospital resident officer Dr Venugopalakrishna said eight persons from the two localities received minor injuries when the stray dogs attacked them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:40 PM

File Photo

Nirmal: Eight persons sustained injuries when a pack of stray dogs attacked them, while they were moving at Bangalpet and Nayudipet colonies here on Sunday.

They were discharged from the hospital after providing treatment by evening. Locals said the menace of stray dogs had become a cause for concern to the residents of not only these two colonies, but also many other parts of the town.

They stated that they were hesitating to move along the streets for fear of being attacked by the dogs. They requested officials of Nirmal municipality to address the problem.