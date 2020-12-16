Eight shops in Shadnagar market burgled

According to the police, unidentified persons armed with tools entered the market which had no security guard

Shadnagar: Thieves broke into eight shops in the Shadnagar market and decamped with Rs 3 lakh in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the police, unidentified persons armed with tools entered the market which had no security guard. They damaged the shutters of the shops one after the other and stole the cash. Shop owners found out about the theft in the morning and alerted the Shadnagar police, who are examining footage from surveillance cameras for clues.

