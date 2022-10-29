Elaborate arrangements being made for smooth conduct of Chhath puja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of Chhath puja in various parts of the city and the suburbs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are making the required arrangements for the Chhath festivities, in their respective jurisdiction.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has identified 60 sites in and around the GHMC limits and arrangements were being made to perform the rituals, offer prayers and celebrate the festival. This year Chatt Puja will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

Taking to Twitter MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the UBLs are making ready 60 sites in and around the city for Chhath puja.

“A total of 60 sites (47 in @GHMCOnline & 13 in adjacent municipalities) are being readied for performing #chatthpuja on Oct 30th & 31st ! It’s perhaps the most important festival for our friends from #Bihar & #Jharkhand @KTRTRS,” he tweeted and also posted the pictures of some locations where the puja will be performed.

Celebrated a few days after Diwali, devotees during Chhath puja worship the Sun God and Chhatti Maiya. They visit the ghat of a water body to offer ‘argh’ to the Sun God.