Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Adilabad

Adilabad Parliament constituency, comprising seven Assembly segments such as Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Sirpur (T) and Asifabad went for polls on May 13.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 05:37 PM

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of counting of votes relating to Adilabad Parliament segment on Tuesday. Adilabad Parliament constituency, comprising seven Assembly segments such as Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Sirpur (T) and Asifabad went for polls on May 13.

3 venues for counting

According to officials, three venues have been created for counting the votes in the district centre. While votes of Adilabad and Boath Assembly segments would be counted in the Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC), votes belonging to Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole segments were going to be counted in Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College. Counting of votes belonging to both Sirpur (T) and Asifabad Assembly constituencies would be carried out at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Girls).

14 tables, 159 rounds

Fourteen tables were arranged to count the votes, while the votes were going to be counted in 159 rounds. Each round will take somewhere between 10 and 15 minutes. The counting of votes would begin at 8 am. Counting of votes relating to Asifabad segment would take the highest 26 rounds, while votes of Adilabad segment were going to be counted in 21 rounds.

12 candidates in fray

Political prospects of 12 candidates, who are in fray, will be out. The candidates conducted an intensive campaign facing scorching heat wave conditions. Some of the prominent candidates included Athram Sakku, fielded by BRS, Godam Nagesh of BJP and Athram Suguna belonging to the Congress. Incidentally, Sakku, Nagesh and Suguna were once teachers before venturing into politics.

1,100 police personnel

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that 1,100 policemen would be deployed as part of security measures at the counting centres. Those who carry passes issued by Election Commission of India would be allowed to enter the centres. In view of counting, traffic from ‘I Love Adilabad’ sculpture to Mavala police station was banned. People are advised to use internal roads to reach their destinations.

Venues for counting votes: 3

Adilabad and Boath Assembly segments: Technical Training and Development Centre

Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole segments: Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College

Sirpur (T) and Asifabad Assembly constituencies: Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Girls)

Tables for each constituency: 14

Total rounds: 159

Asifabad: 26 (rounds)

Sirpur (T): 23

Boath: 22

Adilabad: 21

Khanapur: 22

Nirmal: 22

Mudhole: 23

Police personnel: 1,100

Votes polled: 12,21,563

Males: 5,99,108

Female: 6,22,420

Voting percent: 74.03

Candidates in fray: 12