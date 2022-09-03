Elaborate arrangements made for smooth conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements that include deploying required men and machinery have been taken up by the authorities for the smooth conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the city.

The arrangements include deployment of 100 expert swimmers to attend possible emergencies and rescue operations at various water bodies across the city. Cranes to facilitate immersion of bigger idols have started to line up at NTR Marg and along shorelines of other water bodies.

Simultaneously, along the procession route, low-hanging power cables were being fixed by raising their height, tree branches are being pruned, tents have been raised for officials to camp and monitor the immersion, temporary lights have been set up and sanitation staff have been deployed.

These works are in addition to the installation of mobile toilets and arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply at places where idols are immersed.

The GHMC has already constructed 22 temporary artificial ponds and installed 24 portable ponds in different parts of the city. The existing baby ponds have been cleaned and freshwater has been filled in them.

The works to facilitate idol immersion are being executed by line departments of the State government including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On Saturday, Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi held a meeting here to review the Ganesh idol immersion arrangements with the officials of line departments including the Police, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board etc.

She said that 280 cranes will be deployed in different parts of the city to facilitate the idol immersion and around 10,000 sanitation staff will be pressed into service. “The sanitation workers will work round the clock in three shifts, at every 3 km to 4 km along the immersion procession route, a total of 25 sanitation workers will be deployed,” the Mayor said. Based on the requirements, each crane would have seven to 14 sanitation workers apart from other assistance.

Meanwhile, the idol immersion has already started with families visiting nearest water body with the idols. A colourful and festive atmosphere prevailed at the lakes and ponds apart from Hussain Sagar where idols were immersed on Saturday.