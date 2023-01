Elderly woman murdered for gold ornaments in Medak

Vadiyaram Yellamma, 80, was killed, allegedly by Myakala Yadagiri of the same village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Medak: An elderly woman was murdered at Chandampet village of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal on Saturday.

Vadiyaram Yellamma, 80, was killed, allegedly by Myakala Yadagiri of the same village. Yadagiri has reportedly been taken into custody.

According to the Police, the accused tried to steal her gold ornaments and when she resisted, he beat her to death and decamped with her gold ornaments.