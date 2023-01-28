Man killed, body set on fire in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Clues team is collecting evidences at crime scene at Budhera in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Medak: A man was killed and his body set on fire at Budhera village of Munipally Mandal in Sangareddy district. The victim was identified as Kulkunde Komuraiah (37) of the same village.

According to Sub-inspector Rajashekhar, Komuraiah left his house on Friday saying he was going going to attend to nature’s call. However, he did not return. His charred body was found on the outskirts of the village on Saturday morning by villagers.

Police suspect he was killed and set on fire. DSP Raghu, who inspected the crime scene, said the killers would be nabbed soon. Investigation is on.