Elect BRS LS candidates for Telangana welfare: Nama Nageswara Rao

He addressed party workers at preparatory meetings for the parliamentary elections held at Aswaraopet and at Kothagudem in the district on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:57 PM

Kothagudem: BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao said that only the victory of the BRS party candidates in parliament elections would benefit the people of Telangana state.

He asked the party leaders and cadres to make collective efforts for the BRS victory in Lok Sabha polls. Only the BRS MPs fought for the rights of the people of Telangana in the parliament while the MPs who won from BJP and Congress in the State never spoke in Parliament for the funds and projects that were due to Telangana, Nageswara Rao said.

Congress party cheated people by not implementing the six guarantees after winning the Assembly elections.

Most of the areas in the erstwhile Khammam district, paddy and maize crops have dried up due to lack of irrigation water and farmers suffered huge losses and there was no water even for drinking in some parts of the Telangana State, he complained.

Crops in about 15 lakh acres were damaged. Within the hundred days of the Congress rule, all sections including the farmers were facing difficulties. People were happy during the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 10-year rule and Telangana was at the forefront of development.

The welfare schemes implemented during the BRS regime in Telangana were unmatched in any other State in India. The BRS government schemes have reached every doorstep and the Centre acknowledged the fact that only Telangana provided drinking water to every house.

Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who stood by the farmers and gave them what they wanted. The party cadres have to go door to door explaining the development works and welfare schemes implemented during the BRS’s rule and also explain to the public how the Congress party duped them, Nageswara Rao suggested.