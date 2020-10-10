Election Diaries: Several children donate small amounts to Solipeta Sujatha

While the TRS nominee was campaigning, a boy donated Rs 1,000 and another boy Serilla Sathvika Rs. 516

Siddipet: In a rare gesture, several children in Dubbak Assembly Constituency have come forward to support Solipeta Sujatha by donating small amounts from their kiddy banks. While the TRS nominee was campaigning, a boy donated Rs 1,000 and another boy Serilla Sathvika Rs. 516. While Sujatha was going ahead, a girl Vidya Saraswati of Indupriyal village donated Rs 1000 to her. On Friday, several children made such donations.

Addressing the people during her election campaign on Saturday, Sujatha has urged the people to vote for Car symbol to realise the dreams of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. She has assured that she wopuld always be reachable for them as she resides in Siddipet town. The TRS nominee has elaborated various development welfares schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

The Medak MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy has said that Chief Minister has introduced several welfare schemes for the benefit of farmer. She has appealed the farmers to back the TRS in the by election. Former Minister, V Sunithalakshma Reddy, MP Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and several others participated in election at various places in the Constituency today.

