Election observers emphasise crucial role of polling officers in electoral process

Published Date - 11:53 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Warangal: Election Commissioner’s observer S Shanmuga Rajan underscored the pivotal role of polling officers in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections during their visit to the Presiding Officers (PO) and Assistant Presiding Officer (APO) training camp at LB College here on Monday.

He emphasised the significance of the ongoing training, addressing the critical nature of the responsibilities shouldered by election personnel. “This training is vital for officials involved in the electoral process. Trained personnel must resolve doubts, especially for those undergoing training for the first time,” said Rajan.

The first phase of training has already been completed, with the second phase slated to cover the intricacies of the election management system. Rajan highlighted the importance of officers being well-versed in various aspects, including the arrangement of ballots, controlling units, VVPAT, and the handling of postal ballots.

Furthermore, the installation of CCTV cameras at felicitation centres aims to ensure transparency, allowing trained officials to utilize their voting rights. Rajan suggested the presence of party and polling agents at these centres, facilitating a comprehensive electoral process.

Reflecting on the ongoing training, 278 Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers shared their commitment to completing the remaining two days of training.

Assistant Returning Officer Iqbal, Nodal Officer Rami Reddy, Master Trainee Sandeep Kumar, and other key stakeholders were actively engaged in this programme.