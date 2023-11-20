Kandala challenges Ponguleti to come for a debate on development

Addressing a gathering Kandala Upender Reddy hit at Srinivas Reddy accusing him of making false allegations about the development in Palair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Women offering harati to BRS candidate K Upender Reddy at an election rally in Palair constituency on Monday.

Khammam: Palair Assembly BRS candidate Kandala Upender Reddy challenged Congress candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to come for an open debate on development in the constituency.

He campaigned at Appalanarsimhapuram and other villages of Nelakondapalli mandal in the constituency on Monday. Addressing a gathering he hit at Srinivas Reddy accusing him of making false allegations about the development in Palair.

Also Read Khammam: Congress factions clash over Ponguleti

The BRS candidate warned that people in the constituency were not for sale and if the Congress candidate tried to lure them with money he would face their wrath. Upender Reddy claimed that he knows what the people need and the people know what he needs.

People in Palair were not accepting Srinivas Reddy, who was a stranger to Palair as well as the public. The Congress candidate’s efforts to dump money in the constituency to win the election would be opposed by the people, he stated.

Palair MLA Upender Reddy further challenged Srinivas Reddy to tell the public about the funds he brought for the development as Khammam MP and added that he would show the details of the funds he spent on the constituency development.

Meanwhile, the members of Kandala Youth have conducted a door to door campaign in different parts of the constituency explaining the BRS manifesto. They told the voters to reject Srinivas Reddy, who was a non-local.