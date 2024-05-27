Elections not valid, says Telangana Amateur Wrestling Association chief

27 May 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Amateur Wrestling Association is working hard for the welfare of the wrestlers and development of wrestling in the Telangana State, said State association president Dr MA Hafeez Khan.

Speaking at the general body meeting held at Hanumakonda on Monday, he also stated that the recent state wrestling association elections conducted without notifying any district association officials, are not recognised. He challenged the validity of these elections and warned that action will be taken against those who act against the state association. Additionally, Mohammad Kareem, the general secretary of the State association announced plans to conduct special coaching camps across the state to improve players’ skills.

