Ratan Singh Ustad Aakhada seal podium finish

Under the guidance of coach Sandeep Yadav, Ratan Singh Ustad Aakhada wrestlers G Sai Kumar Yadav won the gold medal in the 74 kg category, while Subhash and Rajesh Kumar took home silver and bronze medals in the 79 kg and 86 kg categories respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:37 PM

Medal winners of Ratan Singh Ustad Aakhada.

Hyderabad: Ratan Singh Ustad Aakhada, Nampally shone with a third place finish in the team championship category of the 11th Chatrapathi Shivaji Kesari Wrestling Championship held at Tallagadda, Kabbadi stadium, Gudimalkapur on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of coach Sandeep Yadav, wrestlers G Sai Kumar Yadav won the gold medal in the 74 kg category, while Subhash and Rajesh Kumar took home silver and bronze medals in the 79 kg and 86 kg categories respectively.

Also Read Hyderabad: Pehlwans defend sport integrity amid row

Dhoolpet based Akhadas RPC and Mini Stadium finished in first and second positions in the championship.

Results: Team championship: 1. RPC, Dhoolpet; 2. Mini Stadium, Dhoolpet; 3. Ratansingh Singh Ustad Aakhada, Nampally.