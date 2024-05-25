International football game in Hyderabad soon, says TFA secretary Palguna

Telangana Football Association (TFA) plans to host an international match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, in the next FIFA international match window, says TFA secretary GP Palguna.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 11:40 PM

TFA officials and Telangana U-20 men's team and Indian women's football team pose for a picture ahead of their friendly match in Gachibowli Stadium on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana men’s under-20 secured 4-0 win over the Indian women’s team in a friendly match held at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

For the winners, Imtiyaz opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and headed into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead. Yashwanth scored the team’s second in the 47th minute and Saleem and Saddan netted in the 64th and 85th minutes respectively to seal the win.

Also Read Telangana’s first female football coach has her goal set

International game in Hyderabad soon: TFA

Telangana Football Association (TFA) plans to host an international match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, in the next FIFA international match window, says TFA secretary GP Palguna at the sidelines of the match here on Friday.

The TFA secretary said he remains committed in developing State’s football and thanked Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) for installing new seats in the stadium. Additionally, he expressed delight at having the Indian women’s team in Hyderabad for their preparation camp ahead of their friendlies against Uzbekistan.