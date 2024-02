Hyderabad Pehlwans honor heritage despite controversies | Akhil Pehlwan Case | Hyderabad Wrestling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 03:20 PM

Hyderabad’s Pehlwani, an ancient wrestling art, has faced controversy due to Akhil Pehlwan’s arrest for alleged prostitution ring involvement. Despite this, the community continues to honor its heritage and promote values of discipline and respect, including free training for young athletes.