Elections to weavers societies soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 10:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture and Handlooms Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao said on Saturday elections would be held to the weavers’ cooperative societies in the State soon.

Talking to a delegation of representatives from weavers cooperatives that met him in his Secretariat chambers, he said the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society had received orders worth Rs 255 crore from the government departments.

He assured the weavers in the State of special measures to provide full time work all the year round. All the government department were given directions to buy cloth only through the TESCO so that the handloom workers were benefitted immensely.

The government had released Rs.33.23 crore from the TESCO funds towards yarn subsidy. The yarn subsidy was stalled as the decision to provide subsidy lacked the cabinet approval in the previous government. He said that the weavers cooperative societies should work in the direction of producing quality products so as to meet the demand in the market.