Trial run of first pump of Seetarama LIS completes successfully

Only two of the six pumps of the project were ready for the wet run. Four other pumps of the pump houses will also be ready for operations very soon to commence water drawl from Godavari river.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 01:03 PM

Hyderabad: The trial run of the first pump of 25 MW capacity of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme was successfully completed by on Thursday. The Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageshwar Rao switched on the pump at 9 am in the presence of the senior irrigation officials and local elected representatives.

This marks a significant milestone for the project, which aims to provide irrigation and drinking water to over seven lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. The successful trial run indicates that the pump house is ready for operational use, bringing the project closer to its goal of improving water supply and agricultural productivity in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the trial run of the pump marks the dream coming true for the people of three districts in the region.