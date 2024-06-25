Electric AC buses between Koti and Madhapur for IT crowd

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) introduces Electric Air-Conditioned Metro Luxury buses for IT corridors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 04:57 PM

File photo: TGSRTC Electric Buses

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the software employees and others working in the offices at Madhapur, Hitec City and vicinities located on the IT Corridor, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced Electric Air-Conditioned Metro Luxury buses on Route No.127K from Koti to Kondapur.

Starting from June 24, the bus services will cover Kothaguda ‘x’ road, Hitec City, Madhapur, Peddamma Temple, Masab Tank and Lakdi-ka-pul.

The first bus will leave from Kondapur at 5.06 am and the last at 10.17 pm. Likewise, the first bus from Koti will leave at 6.16am and the last at 11.27pm, with a frequency of 24-minutes.