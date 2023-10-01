| Electric Car Gutted In Fire In Bengaluru Narrow Escape For Two Occupants

Police said that two friends were travelling in the car and all of a sudden, the vehicle started to develop technical snag and smoke started emanating.

By IANS Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Bengaluru: Two persons travelling in an electric car had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire in the middle of the road in Bengaluru.

The video of the incident went viral on social media raising concerns among the owners of electric vehicles. The incident took place in the limits of J.P. Nagar police station at Dalmia circle on Saturday.

Soon, the electric car caught fire. The two friends inside the car jumped out at the righttime and managed to escape without any injuries.

The vehicle was gutted in no time, shocking the onlookers and commuters.

The police stated that there were valuables in the car and they were also gutted in the incident. The police have taken up the investigation.