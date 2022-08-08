Electricity employees stage protest against Electricity Amendment Bill in Nalgonda

Electricity employees of Damaracherla thermal power plant were staging protest demonstration at Damaracherla in Nalgonda on Monday.

Nalgonda: The electricity employees on Monday staged a demonstration protesting against the Centre’s move to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill-22 in the Parliament.

Under the aegis of Telangana Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee, electricity employees staged protest demonstration at Damaracherla thermal power plant in the district by raising slogans against Narendra Modi government.

Electricity staff, who were working at AMRP Lift Irrigation Scheme and Puttagandi were also staged protest demonstration at main gate of pump house.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of the employees union Vanguri Venkanna said that the electricity amendment act would show adverse impact on the farmers, who would depend on borewells for cultivation, poor and middle class families also. The bill was aimed at privatization of public sector plants of power generation and distribution. They urged the Centre to withdraw from the plan to bring electricity amendment bill.