Eleven held for prostitution in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Adilabad: Eleven persons including a female organiser of a sex racket and three women were arrested by sleuths of a task force team for allegedly involving in prostitution at Journalist Colony here on Thursday. Twelve mobile phones, cash Rs 19,000, a motorbike and auto-rickshaw were recovered from their possession. The women were rescued and sent to a home.

Task Force Inspector E Chandramouli and Adilabad I town Inspector Ramakrishna said that the accused were identified as Shaik Asif, Origalla SrikanthKamble Baba Saheb, all belonging to different parts of the town, Thakur Dasharath and Chukkalavar Akash of Jainath mandal and Parsha Akshay, Godavari Naresh from Maharashtra state. The prime accused belongs to Kailashnagar area of district headquarters. The eleven were detained when the sleuths raided a home, following a tip.

During the course of interrogations, the organizer confessed to committing the crime in order to make a fast buck for quite a long time. She admitted that she was forcing the gullible women into the prostitution. She disclosed that she was targeting youngsters of Adilabad district and several parts of the neighboring state with the help of agents. She revealed that she rented the house and was secretly organising the racket.

Sub-Inspectors G Apparao, Jadhav Gunavanth Rao, members of the task force including SK Tajuddin, Syed Rahat, Hanumanth Rao, MA Kareem, Mangal Singh, Thakur Jagan Singh, N Nagesh, women constables Mamatha and Sony took part in the operation.

