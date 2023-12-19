| Eleven Year Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Auto Trolley In Asifabad

Based on a complaint received from Dalla, a case was registered against the driver of the trolley who went absconding following the mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An eleven-year-old boy died after being hit by a trolley auto-rickshaw while he was travelling in another auto-rickshaw at Adepalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Monday evening.

Chintalamanepalli Sub-Inspector Suresh said Saif Ali Khan, son of Dalla, a migrant laborer from Rajasthan, received fatal injuries when the trolley his his head. Khan breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial. He along with Dalla was returning from a cotton field at the time of the mishap.

