Eluru: Youngster tortures girl with hot oil in name of love

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Eluru: A girl studying engineering was tortured by a youth who locked her in a room in the name of love and poured hot oil on her.

However, the girl who managed to escape on Sunday morning, informed her parents of the incident and she was admitted in the government hospital here for treatment.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Sanivarapupeta here, is in third year engineering course at JNTU Kakinada. The youth S. Anudeep of Duggirala near her residence, trapped her in the name of love and promised to marry her.

In this process, he took her to his residence but locked her up there. When the girl refused to marry him, he threatened to hang her to death before she managed to escape to safety.

