AP: Six hurt in car accident on Tirumala ghat road

Six persons were injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Tirumala ghat road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Representational Image

Tirumala: Six persons were injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Tirumala ghat road on Sunday.

The accident occurred at the 33nd bend on the first ghat road when the driver lost control and the car rammed into the protection wall.

The car turned turtle and fell off the road but fortunately for the travellers, it turned out to be a shallow place and they escaped with minor injuries.