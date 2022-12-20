Eshwar, Bhagya Lakshmi hog limelight at OU Inter-College Athletics Championships

N Eshwar of Bhagyareddy Degree College and D Bhagya Lakshmi of TSWRDC, Ibrahimpatnam clinched gold

Winners of the 800M event

Hyderabad: N Eshwar of Bhagyareddy Degree College and D Bhagya Lakshmi of TSWRDC, Ibrahimpatnam clinched gold in the men’s and women’s 800M events respectively at the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championships held at the Gachibowli Athletics Stadium on Tuesday.

Eshwar clocked 2.06.8 to bag top honours while Bhagya Lakshmi took home gold with the timing of 2.19.7. Meanwhile, K Kiran and K Jithender settled for second and third places respectively.

Results: 800M: Men: 1 N Eshwar (2.06.8), 2 K Kiran, 3 K Jithender; Women: 1 D Bhagya Lakshmi (2.19.7), 2 Shreya, 3 Amreen Fathima; 200 M: Men: 1 E Nithin Nayak (22.4), 2 G Tarun Kumar Raju, 3 K Harshavardhan; Women: 1 A Nandini (24.9), 2 N Mayawathi, 3 Ch Padmashree; 400 MH: Men: 1 Ramesh Singh (59.2), 2 Thirupathi, 3 K Umapathi; Women: 1 M Sree Vaishnavi (1.15.8), 2 Joyce Joshi, 3 P Archana; 5000 M: Men: 1 K Arjun (17.44.9), 2 A Mallesh, 3 T Rajesh; Women: 1 T Nandini (22.32.6), 2 E Ganga, 3 Ch Babitha; Shot Put: 1 Dane Sidney Johnson (11.62M), 2 Lakshman Tej, 3 T Rakesh Reddy; Women: 1. M Naveena (7.85M), 2 N Buchamma, 3 K Sravya; Discus Throw: 1 G Sai Sachin (30.30M), 2 Lakshman Tej, 3 Tanmay; Women: 1. M.Naveena (20.36), 2 N Buchamma, 3 M Vaishnavi; Long Jump: Men: 1 K Chennakesava (6.36M), 2 G Mahender, 3 Bhupathi Nayudu; Women: 1 E Sirivennela (4.90M), 2 K Poojitha, 3 C Indrani; 4×400 M Relay: Men:1 Govternment Degree College, Siddipet (3.46.38), 2 Railway Degree College, 3 Government College of Physical Education; Women: 1 Government College of Physical Education (5.14.82), 2 Villa Marie, 3 St Anns.