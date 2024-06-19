Emergency pumping from Sripada Yellampalli

The project has been left with a live storage of 4.21 TMC of water which would be utilised exclusively for meeting the drinking water needs of the twin cities and the villages en route.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMW&SSB) has set the stage for taking up emergency pumping from the Yellampalli reservoir to support the drinking water supply in the twin cities.

On the other hand, the NTPC has also been making similar arrangements to draw water from the project to meet its industrial needs.

The HMWSSB has been drawing 331 cusecs to supply to the drinking water supply system. Arrangement were made for pumping 148 cusecs by putting into operations seven of the 20 motors installed.

The water level in the project is about to touch the minimum draw down level of 138 metres and it renders water drawl by gravity flow a difficult task.