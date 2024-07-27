Drinking water supply to be disrupted for 24 hours in parts of Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday informed the consumers that drinking water supply will be disrupted in parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on 30 July.
The supply disruption is due to junction works undertaken at Patancheru for the Manjeera Phase-1 pipeline. The affected areas include BHEL Township, Hyderabad Central University, Patancheru industrial area, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Hafeezpet, SBI Training Centre and nearby areas.
HMWS&SB in a press release requested consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.