Friday, Sep 2, 2022
End your job search now with DEET

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 2 September 22
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET. They can also sign up on www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

HiCare

Position: Pest control technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare

Position: Territory sales managers
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills,
negotiation skills & comfortable with technology
Experience: 1-3 years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare

Position: Technical support executive
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Skills: Good communication, process orientation, people management, knowledge of pest control industry
Experience: Fresher or 1 year in pest control services
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare

Position: Key accounts managers
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills, negotiation skills, comfortable with technology (CRM)
Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales manager/head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2-wheeler with a driver license, good communication
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: 10k/month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English, should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: ITI & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Job profile: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 months in FMCG, bike & license mandatory
Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile: 9701678981

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales support executive
Exp: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home
Mobile: 9849494940

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery boys
Experience, qualification: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. sales executive
Hiring for reputed telecom company – (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: All Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 12 or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20k-23k in hand
Note: Freshers willing to work in field can also apply
Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management trainee
Qualification: MBA (finance/marketing), 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible
Salary: Up to Rs 4L, benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy

Job position: International voice and Non-voice process
Job designation: Voice & chat process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Eligibility: Candidate should have completed Class 12/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised
university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On-field profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5-day work week
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Project manager
Minimum qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000, incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp0, mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Position: Service technician
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers
Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experience
Salary: As per industry standard, PF, medical, performance incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree/graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No. of vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 yeas preferably in real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge in Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, graphic designing & video editing
Location: Hyderabad
No. of vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate or degree
Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, bike & license
Salary: Rs 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

