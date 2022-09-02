| End Your Job Search Now With Deet

End your job search now with DEET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application.

HiCare

Position: Pest control technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare



Position: Territory sales managers

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills,

negotiation skills & comfortable with technology

Experience: 1-3 years in B2B & SME Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare

Position: Technical support executive

Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Skills: Good communication, process orientation, people management, knowledge of pest control industry

Experience: Fresher or 1 year in pest control services

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

HiCare

Position: Key accounts managers

Qualification: Any graduate

Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills, negotiation skills, comfortable with technology (CRM)

Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME Sales

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in

Oryoki Health Card



Position: Sales manager/head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: Up to 10 LPA

Qualification: Any degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2-wheeler with a driver license, good communication

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: 10k/month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English, should be good in communication skills

Contact: 9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: Rs 18,000/month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: ITI & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Sresta Organics

Job profile: Store executive

Experience: Min 6 months in FMCG, bike & license mandatory

Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar

Salary: Rs 15,000 take home

Mobile: 9701678981

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales support executive

Exp: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home

Mobile: 9849494940

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery boys

Experience, qualification: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. sales executive

Hiring for reputed telecom company – (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: All Hyderabad

Qualification: Class 12 or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20k-23k in hand

Note: Freshers willing to work in field can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management trainee

Qualification: MBA (finance/marketing), 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible

Salary: Up to Rs 4L, benefits

Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

VTekis Consultancy



Job position: International voice and Non-voice process

Job designation: Voice & chat process

Vacancies: 2,000

Experience: Freshers/0-4 years

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Eligibility: Candidate should have completed Class 12/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised

university

Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On-field profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any graduate

Working days: 5-day work week

Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Project manager

Minimum qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000, incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp0, mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing

Position: Service technician

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experience

Salary: As per industry standard, PF, medical, performance incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 year

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree/graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No. of vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 yeas preferably in real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge in Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,

Illustrator, graphic designing & video editing

Location: Hyderabad

No. of vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduate or degree

Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, bike & license

Salary: Rs 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com