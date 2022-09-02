End your job search now with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
HiCare
Position: Pest control technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or 6 months in pest control stream
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
HiCare
Position: Territory sales managers
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills,
negotiation skills & comfortable with technology
Experience: 1-3 years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
HiCare
Position: Technical support executive
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Skills: Good communication, process orientation, people management, knowledge of pest control industry
Experience: Fresher or 1 year in pest control services
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
HiCare
Position: Key accounts managers
Qualification: Any graduate
Skills: Planning & forecasting, identifying potential customers, presentation & communication skills, negotiation skills, comfortable with technology (CRM)
Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME Sales
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7386908352/ anil.k@hicare.in
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales manager/head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2-wheeler with a driver license, good communication
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: 10k/month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English, should be good in communication skills
Contact: 9703151101
SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: Rs 18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: ITI & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581
Sresta Organics
Job profile: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 months in FMCG, bike & license mandatory
Office location: Kothapet, Nalagandla, Chandanagar
Salary: Rs 15,000 take home
Mobile: 9701678981
Beyond Square
Job profile: Sales support executive
Exp: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: Rs 15,000 take-home
Mobile: 9849494940
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery boys
Experience, qualification: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. sales executive
Hiring for reputed telecom company – (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: All Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 12 or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20k-23k in hand
Note: Freshers willing to work in field can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management trainee
Qualification: MBA (finance/marketing), 2021 & 2022 passouts eligible
Salary: Up to Rs 4L, benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
VTekis Consultancy
Job position: International voice and Non-voice process
Job designation: Voice & chat process
Vacancies: 2,000
Experience: Freshers/0-4 years
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Eligibility: Candidate should have completed Class 12/2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognised
university
Salary: Rs 13,000-30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327
Byju’s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On-field profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any graduate
Working days: 5-day work week
Salary: Up to Rs 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Project manager
Minimum qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000, incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp0, mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech
Accura Networks Marketing
Position: Service technician
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any degree/PG fresher/experience
Salary: As per industry standard, PF, medical, performance incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 year
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree/graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No. of vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 yeas preferably in real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge in Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects,
Illustrator, graphic designing & video editing
Location: Hyderabad
No. of vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate or degree
Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, bike & license
Salary: Rs 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
