Applications invited for vacancies at police fuel depot in Mancherial

Ramagundam Commissioner M Srinivasulu told the candidates to contact Armed Reserve Inspector Srinivas on 96522 25673 for more details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 07:49 PM

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner M Srinivasulu said applications were invited to fill up various vacancies at a newly built fuel station to be managed by the police department near Mancherial police station.

In a statement, Srinivasulu advised male and female seekers of jobs to apply for 15 positions of fuel fillers, two air fillers and a scavenger, required at the fuel station, to be filled up by the police department. He told the candidates to contact Armed Reserve Inspector Srinivas on 96522 25673 for more details. The last date for applying is March 22.

While fuel fillers are paid Rs 10,000 per month, air fillers and scavenger will get a monthly salary of Rs 7,000. Those who pass intermediate are eligible to apply for the post of fuel filler. Priority will be given to those who carry experience in relevant fields.