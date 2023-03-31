End your job search with DEET

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
Augus IT Solutions
Position: Tele callers
Vacancies: 20
Languages: Telugu, Hindi (optional), English (optional)
Salary: 12k CTC incentives
Interview: Walk-in
Location: Maitrivanam, map: https://maps.google.com/?q=17.435648,78.440887
Contact: 7396389696
Chai Point
Position: Cafe Staff
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18 – 35 years
Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Augus IT Solutions (Hiring for- United Airlines, Chicago IL / Hyderabad IND)
Position: DOT NET Developer
Skills: DOT NET core, Web APi, Microservices, React
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Management Information Systems and/or equivalent work experience
Experience: 3 years of experience
Language: Written and spoken English fluency
Contact: 7396389696
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Tele-caller
Qualification: Any Graduate
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers / experienced
Package: 8,000 – 20,000 per month
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 9133131989
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: HR Recruiters
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Recruiting, Communication
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers / experienced
Package: 15,000 – 20,000 per month
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 9133131989
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Business Development Manager
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Freshers / experienced
Package: 20,000 – 30,000 per month
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 9133131989
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Position: General Medicine
Location: Ratnagiri Dist, Maharastra
Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB (General Medicine)
Experience: 0-2 Years
Salary: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh
Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical
Key Skills: Doctor, Consultant, Medicine, Physician, Family Physician, General Physician, General Medicine, MBBS, DNB
Vacancies: 5
Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Position: Pediatrician
Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar
Qualification: MBBS and DCH / MD / DNB Pediatrician
Experience: 0-10 Years
Salary: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh P.A.
Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical
Key Skills: Pediatrician, MBBS, Pediatrics, Pediatrician consultant doctor, DNB, MD
Vacancies: 5
Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Position: Cardiologist
Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur
Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB (Cardiology)
Experience: 0-20 Years
Salary: Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1 crore P.A.
Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical
Key Skills: Cardiologist, Cardiology consultant, Cardiologist, MBBS, Cardiology, Heart Specialist, Heart Surgeon
Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com
Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Based on the last CTC
Locations: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Med Plus
Position: CSA
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher
Package: Rs.10500 to Rs.11500 Sales Incentives
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free Accommodation
Job Description: Provide dosage Instructions to the customers, stocking the medicines in proper place
Contact: 9666662481
Med Plus
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 – 6 years
Package: Rs. 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free Accommodation
Job Description: Dispensing Prescription Drugs, Provide Dosage Instructions to the customers, Stocking the medicines in proper place
Contact: 9666662481
Ababil HealthCare Pvt.Ltd.
Position: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Vacancies: 3
Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053
Third Wave Coffee
Position: Barista / Team Member
Qualification: 12th pass
Experience: Freshers / experienced
Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Contact: 8099412735
