End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

Augus IT Solutions

Position: Tele callers

Vacancies: 20

Languages: Telugu, Hindi (optional), English (optional)

Salary: 12k CTC incentives

Interview: Walk-in

Location: Maitrivanam, map: https://maps.google.com/?q=17.435648,78.440887

Contact: 7396389696

Chai Point

Position: Cafe Staff

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18 – 35 years

Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Augus IT Solutions (Hiring for- United Airlines, Chicago IL / Hyderabad IND)

Position: DOT NET Developer

Skills: DOT NET core, Web APi, Microservices, React

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Management Information Systems and/or equivalent work experience

Experience: 3 years of experience

Language: Written and spoken English fluency

Contact: 7396389696

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Tele-caller

Qualification: Any Graduate

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / experienced

Package: 8,000 – 20,000 per month

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 9133131989

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: HR Recruiters

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Recruiting, Communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / experienced

Package: 15,000 – 20,000 per month

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 9133131989

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Business Development Manager

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Revenue Generation, Business Development, Communication

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Freshers / experienced

Package: 20,000 – 30,000 per month

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 9133131989

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: General Medicine

Location: Ratnagiri Dist, Maharastra

Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB (General Medicine)

Experience: 0-2 Years

Salary: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Doctor, Consultant, Medicine, Physician, Family Physician, General Physician, General Medicine, MBBS, DNB

Vacancies: 5

Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Pediatrician

Location: Guntur, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Qualification: MBBS and DCH / MD / DNB Pediatrician

Experience: 0-10 Years

Salary: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh P.A.

Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Pediatrician, MBBS, Pediatrics, Pediatrician consultant doctor, DNB, MD

Vacancies: 5

Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Cardiologist

Location: Muzaffarpur, Palanpur, Ujjain, Kolhapur, Ajmer, Chennai, Salem, Udham Singh Nagar, Kolkata, Kashipur

Qualification: MBBS and MD / DNB and DM / DNB (Cardiology)

Experience: 0-20 Years

Salary: Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1 crore P.A.

Industry: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Medical

Key Skills: Cardiologist, Cardiology consultant, Cardiologist, MBBS, Cardiology, Heart Specialist, Heart Surgeon

Contact Person: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Ababil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Based on the last CTC

Locations: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053 / hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Med Plus

Position: CSA

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher

Package: Rs.10500 to Rs.11500 Sales Incentives

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free Accommodation

Job Description: Provide dosage Instructions to the customers, stocking the medicines in proper place

Contact: 9666662481

Med Plus

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 – 6 years

Package: Rs. 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free Accommodation

Job Description: Dispensing Prescription Drugs, Provide Dosage Instructions to the customers, Stocking the medicines in proper place

Contact: 9666662481

Ababil HealthCare Pvt.Ltd.

Position: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Vacancies: 3

Contact: WhatsApp- 9884501053

Third Wave Coffee

Position: Barista / Team Member

Qualification: 12th pass

Experience: Freshers / experienced

Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur

Contact: 8099412735

