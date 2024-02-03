Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Workruit and DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
Company: Plant Lipids Private Limited
Position: Fitter
Qualification: ITI
Experience: 5 years – 8 years
Languages: Telugu and Hindi
Skills Required: Repairing, Operation & Maintenance
Location: Kandukur, Rangareddy District, Telangana
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 7356511444
Company: Connecting Skills
Profile: Marketing Executives (Only Male)
Qualification: Graduation (No Criteria if person has the experience in building materials marketing field)
Experience: Fresher / Experienced (Building Materials field will be given more preference)
Languages: English, Telugu, Hindi
Note: 2-wheeler driving licence, & smartphone compulsory
Location: Vijayawada, Rajahamundry, Guntur, Hyderabad, Vizag, Bangalore, Chennai
Skills: Negotiation, Customer Convincing Capacity
Salary- Rs 15,000 – Rs 22,000, Travel allowances, Incentives (Negotiable)
Contact: skillsconnecting@gmail.com
Company: Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: Customer Sales Advisor
Qualification: Degree
Gender: Male / Female
Skills: Goal oriented, Ability to work under pressure, Target oriented
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Salary: Rs 17,500 – Rs 21,000
Note: Work from Office
Working hours: 9 hours
Week offs: Sundays & 2nd & 4th Saturdays
Shift Timings: General
Vacancies- 200
Contact: 6301347307
Company: Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: Software Tester – Automation
Qualification: BE | B.Tech
Experience: Freshers
Skills: Test Case Preparation, Web App Testing, Functional Testing, Security Testing, Java
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 6301347307\
Company: Call for Jobs
Designation: Collection Executive – Operations (Banking)
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Work Location: Across Hyderabad, Secunderabad
Experience: Fresher or experience both can apply
Work Shift: 10 am – 7 pm | 11 am – 8 pm
Salary: Rs 18,500 per month
Skills: Communication, diligent, courteous, negotiation,
Note: This Job role is related to EMI Loan Recovery, candidates should have their own bike & smartphone, & must be comfortable working with targets
Contact: 8977045594 | 8977900955
Company: Auzon Softech
Profile: Backend MIS Specialist
Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc
Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS related roles
Roles & Responsibilities: Database Management, Data Processing, System Integration, Security and Compliance, Troubleshooting and Maintenance, Documentation
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8977606339
Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Profile: MIS Executive
Experience: 1 year – 2 years
Location: Warangal
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 per month
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Skills: Excel knowledge and Advance Excel knowledge
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7799807776
Company: Medicover Hospitals
Profile: Call Center Executive
Experience: 1 year – 4 years
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 22,000 per month
Shift: Rotational shift
Travel: Own transport
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 30
Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in
Company: Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Marketing Executive
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000, travelling allowance & food allowance
Note: Outside office work (field work)
Bike is mandatory
Skills: Telugu
Location: Hyderabad & Telangana
Qualification: Mechanical Engineering or Automobiles or Marketing (MBA)
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9281469011
