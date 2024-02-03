| Looking For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help You 4

Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:15 PM

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Workruit and DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume, ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key.

With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download and share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume.

Company: Plant Lipids Private Limited

Position: Fitter

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 5 years – 8 years

Languages: Telugu and Hindi

Skills Required: Repairing, Operation & Maintenance

Location: Kandukur, Rangareddy District, Telangana

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 7356511444

Company: Connecting Skills

Profile: Marketing Executives (Only Male)

Qualification: Graduation (No Criteria if person has the experience in building materials marketing field)

Experience: Fresher / Experienced (Building Materials field will be given more preference)

Languages: English, Telugu, Hindi

Note: 2-wheeler driving licence, & smartphone compulsory

Location: Vijayawada, Rajahamundry, Guntur, Hyderabad, Vizag, Bangalore, Chennai

Skills: Negotiation, Customer Convincing Capacity

Salary- Rs 15,000 – Rs 22,000, Travel allowances, Incentives (Negotiable)

Contact: skillsconnecting@gmail.com

Company: Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Profile: Customer Sales Advisor

Qualification: Degree

Gender: Male / Female

Skills: Goal oriented, Ability to work under pressure, Target oriented

Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English

Salary: Rs 17,500 – Rs 21,000

Note: Work from Office

Working hours: 9 hours

Week offs: Sundays & 2nd & 4th Saturdays

Shift Timings: General

Vacancies- 200

Contact: 6301347307

Company: Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Profile: Software Tester – Automation

Qualification: BE | B.Tech

Experience: Freshers

Skills: Test Case Preparation, Web App Testing, Functional Testing, Security Testing, Java

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 6301347307\

Company: Call for Jobs

Designation: Collection Executive – Operations (Banking)

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Work Location: Across Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Experience: Fresher or experience both can apply

Work Shift: 10 am – 7 pm | 11 am – 8 pm

Salary: Rs 18,500 per month

Skills: Communication, diligent, courteous, negotiation,

Note: This Job role is related to EMI Loan Recovery, candidates should have their own bike & smartphone, & must be comfortable working with targets

Contact: 8977045594 | 8977900955

Company: Auzon Softech

Profile: Backend MIS Specialist

Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc

Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS related roles

Roles & Responsibilities: Database Management, Data Processing, System Integration, Security and Compliance, Troubleshooting and Maintenance, Documentation

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8977606339

Company: CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Profile: MIS Executive

Experience: 1 year – 2 years

Location: Warangal

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 per month

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Skills: Excel knowledge and Advance Excel knowledge

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7799807776

Company: Medicover Hospitals

Profile: Call Center Executive

Experience: 1 year – 4 years

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 22,000 per month

Shift: Rotational shift

Travel: Own transport

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 30

Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in

Company: Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Marketing Executive

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000, travelling allowance & food allowance

Note: Outside office work (field work)

Bike is mandatory

Skills: Telugu

Location: Hyderabad & Telangana

Qualification: Mechanical Engineering or Automobiles or Marketing (MBA)

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9281469011

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com