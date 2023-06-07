Endometriosis Medical Professionals needed in India

Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: The Endometriosis Foundation of India, headquartered in Hyderabad has submitted a proposal to the state and central governments along with medical institutes for the urgent need to have more endometriosis medical professionals in the country.

On average, 1 in 10 women suffers from endometriosis and over 42 million women in India are presently suffering. The doctor patient ratio should be in the range of 1:1000 but the country just has a handful of doctors who do endometriosis excision surgeries, a press release said.

“Endometriosis is a chronic condition affecting approximately 10 per cent women of reproductive age worldwide, which translates to millions of women in India. Despite its prevalence, endometriosis remains underdiagnosed, often misunderstood, and inadequately addressed within the Indian healthcare system,” said Dr. Vimee Bindra, Founder of the Endometrioses Foundation of India.

Their proposal includes a comprehensive National Endometriosis Awareness and Action Plan aimed at enhancing public awareness, improving early detection and diagnosis, and providing better support and treatment options for those affected. The five-year plan comprises public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, capacity-building measures, research and development, and partnerships with stakeholders.

