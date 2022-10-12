Energy Minister asks Munugode people to prove BJP wrong

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday asked the people of Munugode to prove once again that conspiracies of the BJP would not work in Telangana, by defeating its candidate K Rajgopal Reddy in the by-election.

Campaigning for TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy at Velmakanne in Munugode, Jagadish Reddy said Rajgopal Reddy had done nothing for the development of Munugode assembly constituency for the last four years. He asked what was the need for Rajgopal Reddy to resign from his MLA post just one year ahead of the elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Reminding the people that the fluoride issue was a major problem for Munugode, he pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had solved the decades-old issue in just six years by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha. The State government had spend Rs.50,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha. However, though the Niti Ayog recommended to the Centre to extend Rs.12,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre did sanction a single rupee, he said, adding that it was unfortunate that Rajgopal Reddy had become part of a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah to create hurdles in the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes in Telangana.

He asked the people of Munugode to prove once again that the conspiracies of BJP would not work out in Telangana by defeating Rajgopal Reddy.

TRS MLC Thakkenapalli Ravinder Rao, Nalgonda MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and Dharma Reddy, CPI(M) leader Thummala Veera Reddy and CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam were also present.