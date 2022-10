BJP officially declares Rajgopal Reddy as candidate for Munugode by-poll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

File photo

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee on Saturday cleared the name of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy as the party candidate for the Munugode assembly by-poll. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Munugode by-poll was necessitated by Rajgopal Reddy’s resignation on August 2, citing differences with Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. Rajgopal Reddy has since joined the BJP, which has fielded him in the by-election.

Also Read KTR slams BJP’s Quid pro Quo arrangement with Munugode MLA candidate