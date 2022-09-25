Engilipula Bathukamma celebrated in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Engilipula Bathukamma, the first day of the nine-day floral festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Engilipula Bathukamma, the first day of the nine-day floral festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Women and girls attired in colorful sarees and wearing jewelry played Bathukamma in their localities by singing Bathukamma songs. Later, the bathukammas were immersed in nearby water bodies.

Also Read Bathukamma off to a colourful start in Telangana

Officials of Municipal Corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats made special arrangements for Engilipula Bathukamma. Besides cleaning the ground, lighting and other arrangements were also made at the venues. Earlier in the morning, flower markets were crowded as a large number of people thronged the markets to purchase various flowers essential to prepare Bathukamma.

In Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao started the celebrations by performing pujas at the Bathukamma statue in Hanuman Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar was making all arrangements for the festival.