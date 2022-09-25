Bathukamma off to a colourful start in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: The floral festival of Bathukamma, Telangana’s State festival, got off to a colourful start on Sunday with thousands of women participating in the festivities across the State.

The nine-day festival, which went global last year with a special showcase on the world’s largest screen on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, will be celebrated in eight countries this year, with the Telangana Jagruthi headed by MLC K Kavitha to host the celebrations.

On Sunday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated Bathukamma with women from different walks of life at Raj Bhavan, while Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives participated in celebrations held in various districts and also in other States.

Bathukamma, which is celebrated by women decorating a special pot with seasonal flowers and filling the pot with offerings to the goddess, has the women then proceeding in a procession to immerse the pot in a water body.

The main celebrations will be held on October 3, which will be celebrated as Saddula Bathukamma.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had extended his Bathukamma wishes to the people on Saturday, while the Governor, interacting with women at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, said that Bathukamma was a very special festival associated with Mother Nature and essentially a celebration of life by women of Telangana.