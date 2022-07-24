| Engineering Student Falls To Death From Building In Hyderabad

Engineering student falls to death from building in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:06 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An engineering student died after falling from a building at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

The woman K Ramya (21) was pursuing B.Tech course from a private college and staying at a hostel at BN Reddy Nagar, Sagar Ring Road. She was a native of Wanaparthy district.

Ramya was standing on the second floor of the hostel building when she reportedly slipped and fell on the ground. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, Vanasthalipuram police said.

A case is booked and investigation going on.

