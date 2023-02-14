| Engineering Student Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Building In Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: An engineering student died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a building at Miyapur on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the young woman, M Renuka (19), a resident of La Gardenia apartments in Miyapur lived along with her parents and was pursuing B. Tech second year course from a private college.

On Tuesday at around 1.45 pm, Renuka went to the ninth floor of the building and leapt to death. She fell in the ground floor open compound and died on the spot.

The family members of the woman told the police that Renuka slipped into depression over some health issues and might have ended her life due to it.

A case is registered and investigation going on.