Hanamkoda: Woman throws two sons into well, jumps to death

A woman allegedly threw her two sons into an agriculture well before she jumped into the same well at Kantatmakur village of Nadikuda mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Representative photo.

Hanamkonda: A woman allegedly threw her two sons into an agriculture well before she jumped into the same well at Kantatmakur village of Nadikuda mandal under Damera police station limits in the district on Sunday. While the mother and younger son died, the elder boy was rescued by locals.

Police said Mamidi Kavya (32), wife of Mamidi Kumara Swamy, and their son Shashidhar (7) died, while the elder son Vidyadhar held on to the pipe of the pumpset and shouted for help, after which locals managed to rescue him with ropes.

Family disputes are suspected to have provoked Kavya to resort to the extreme step. An agricultural labourer, she was returning home from the cotton field.

Damera police have retrieved the bodies from the well. Investigation is on.