English Dept of DPS Nacharam celebrates ‘Literary Week’

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Nacharam celebrated the English Week through a special assembly – ‘English Extravaganza’ organised by the English Department for classes VII and VIII under the guidance of vice-principal Gowri Venkatesh.

The event highlighted the importance of improving written and spoken expression and inculcating the habit of reading in the students.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp, followed by a presentation on ‘The Importance and History of English Language and Literature’.

The students brought the prominent dialogues of some of the most-loved characters like Hermione Granger, Swami, Alice, Charlie and Dorothy to life through the ‘Super Six’ programme. Their exquisite performances were applauded by all.

Principal Sunitha Rao graced the occasion with her presence. Vice-principal Gowri Venkatesh introduced the students to the guest of honour Dr. Gururaj S, a profound poet, playwright, translator and lexicographer who addressed the gathering with his words of wisdom on the magical experience of reading, how it plays a vital role in a person’s life and the benefits of inculcating the habit of reading every day.

Subsequently, the vice-principal inaugurated a 21-day reading challenge for students to engage in, to dive into the world of books. Applauding the teachers’ efforts Dr. Gururaj said, “I am aware of how much hard work has gone into making this event a success, I commend the efforts of school management and the staff.”

The event came to an end with an exciting, interactive ‘Literary Whizz’ enjoyed by all, followed by the vote of thanks. The Literary Week brought the students closer to the magic of language and literature.

