Enigma has the edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Enigma, who maintains form, may repeat in the Bangalore City Sprint Championship Gold Cup (Grade III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Only You 1, Toronero 2, Ansaldo 3

2. Kulsum 1, Angel Bliss 2, Bruce Almighty 3

3. Eternal Princess 1, Kensington Court 2, Mystic Eye 3

4. Enigma 1, Multifaceted 2

5. Siege Perilous 1, Garamond 2, Perfect Rendition 3

6. Nikolina 1, Amreli 2, Yukan 3

7. Mrs Thatcher 1, Lightning Flame 2, Divya Shakthi 3

Day’s Best: Eternal Princess.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.