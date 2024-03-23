Ensure cleanliness in Bhadrachalam, ITDA PO tells officials

Gram panchayat special officer Prateek Jain inspected the gram panchayat office, Vaikunta Dhamam and a vacant space in the UB centre in the town on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer and gram panchayat special officer Prateek Jain directed gram panchayat officials to take special care to collect the wet and dry garbage and dump it in dumping yards to maintain cleanliness.

Devotees from across the country visit Bhadradri Temple and it was the responsibility of the gram panchayat officials to maintain proper sanitation in the town. Gram secretary should monitor garbage collection in the wards every day in the morning and evening, he said.

Jain inspected the gram panchayat office, Vaikunta Dhamam and a vacant space in the UB centre in the town on Saturday. Silt in drains in all the wards should be removed from time to time to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in view of upcoming Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

He wanted a list of vacant government lands within the gram panchayat prepared and proper maintenance of gram panchayat shopping complexes in the town. All the pending works have to be completed before Sri Rama Navami, he said.