Ensure land regularisation in transparent manner: Arvind Kumar tells officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:01 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Warangal: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has ordered officials to take measures to complete development works on a war footing.

Government land regularisation as per GO 58 (regularisation of encroached lands under “free category” for the poor) and GO 59 meant for others under “payment category” should be made in the most transparent manner, Arvind Kumar told officials of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, and Khammam districts at Hanamkonda IDOC here on Wednesday.

Referring to water supply during the summer under GWMC limits, he said strict measures should be taken to ensure that there would be no water shortage. Reminding that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao wanted drinking water to be provided to the people under GWMC limits every day, he asked the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply Board’s retired operations director Ravi Kumar to study the technical problems faced in water supply and submit a comprehensive report.

While reviewing the action plan for flood prevention, he said measures should be taken keeping in mind past experiences of floods in the city.

“Proposals should be sent to the State government immediately for setting up a single sluice for Bhadrakali Lake. The ducts should be constructed where necessary and important works should be done on war footing. To desilt the canals, five floating trash machines should be installed immediately,” he added.

Commissioners of 16 municipalities and others participated in the meeting.