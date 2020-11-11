Ensure obstruction-free path for ambulances: KTR

The assistance of Health department could also be taken for the initiative after developing a network of both government and private hospitals in the State, he said

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao asked the State Police to evolve a mechanism to ensure an obstruction-free path for ambulances to reach the hospital within the golden hour.

“I saw a video in which a traffic police constable G Babji was clearing traffic physically for nearly 2 km to pave way for an ambulance,” he said, asking Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to come up with a mechanism to provide a clear way for ambulances.

The assistance of Health department could also be taken for the initiative after developing a network of both government and private hospitals in the State.

“It will be of great help if information on obstruction-free routes are provided to ambulances for reaching hospitals quickly,” he said

On surveillance cameras, Rao said 65 per cent of cameras in the country were installed in the State. Presently, there were more than five lakh cameras helping in crime deterrence. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given a mandate to install 10 lakh cameras to make Hyderabad a safe city, he said.

Pointing out that an MoU was signed on Wednesday between the Telangana Police and the State Department of IT and IT Enabled Services to train the police force in cyber security, Rao said the overall crime rate had come down but cybercrime was on the rise. To tackle this, police personnel should be trained as cyber warriors, he said. The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan and Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

She Teams gets Kudos

Appreciating the State’s She Teams for the good job they were doing, IT Minister KT Rama Rao recalled the experience of a friend’s wife who faced harassment in a supermarket. She complained to her husband, who, instead of using his connection with the Minister, straightaway called the She Teams.

“Within two hours, he received five calls from the police explaining the action taken against the suspect. My friend later called me and appreciated the splendid work done by our police,” he said, adding that when police institutions rise above individual efforts that would become the true hallmark of good governance.

