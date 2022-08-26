Ensure peace prevails in Hyderabad, Owaisi urges public

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the public to ensure peace prevails in the city on Friday.

In a video message, the AIMIM leader said it is collective responsibility of all to ensure peace is maintained after Friday prayers.

“I appeal to the public not to take out any rally or hold protest. As you all know the the BJP leader (Raja Singh) is arrested and first time in history of Telangana the police have invoked PD Act against a legislator,” he said.

He appealed to the public to attend prayers at mosques near their houses and asked the family elders to see their children don’t indulge in any form of protest.

The Hyderabad MP further said the BJP wants to disturb peace and harmony in the city. “Already the BJP spoke about surgical attack on Hyderabad, now they are trying to disturb the peace for their gains,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi added that peace and non violence will defeat BJP while violence and communal disturbance will strengthen the party.