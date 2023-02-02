Ensure peaceful conduct of key events: CV Anand tells police officials

CV Anand held a video conference with police officials and asked them to remain alert and ensure peaceful conduct of the events

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of a series of key events including the Formula E Race, inauguration of new Secretariat building, Legislative Assembly session and festivals this month, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Thursday held a video conference with police officials and asked them to remain alert and ensure peaceful conduct of the events.

He instructed the officials to chalk out clear traffic management and diversion plans to facilitate seamless movement for general public, VVIPs and other dignitaries and ensure no one is allowed to create any law and order problems near the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad from Feb 5 in view of Formula E Race

“Zero error access control at the Assembly should remain our top priority and we have to deply adequate force at key intersections, lanes by-lanes,” he told the officers.

Anand directed the traffic officers to take up digital campaigns and other campaigns across all platforms to sensitize people about the diversions that would be imposed in connection with Formula-E Race. Directions were given to social media monitoring teams to keep a tab on rumour mongers.

P Viswa Prasad, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) apprised all the officers about the key happenings and the precautions to be taken.