Ticket sale for Formula E race in Hyderabad begins

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:44 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The ticket sale for India’s first-ever Formula E race, to be held at the Street Circuit in Hyderabad on February 11, began on Wednesday.

Around 22,500 tickets were put on sale by organisers and the fans can buy them online at Bookmyshow and on AceNetGen. The denomination of the tickets was: Rs 1,000 for Grandstands, Rs 3,500 for Charged Grandstands, Rs 6,000 for Premium Grandstand and Rs 10,000 for Ace Grandstands. The seating capacity for the race is around 25,000 and 22,500 tickets were on sale. The sale of tickets will be only online.

“With the experience of ticket sales of cricket that led to chaos at the Gymkhana recently, all the tickets for the Formula E event will be sold online alone. We are happy that the city of Hyderabad is hosting such a prestigious event. Our aim is to make Hyderabad among the top 25 cities in the world and the race will put the city of Hyderabad among the top league in the world,” said Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary, MA & UD, Government of Telangana.

“The 2.8km track with 18 turns will see 11 teams with 22 drivers racing through the streets of Hyderabad. Arrangements are being made to make it a grand success. The Indian Racing League, that was held last month, gave us good inputs in terms of arranging entry, exit of fans, parking places and others. Three firms are doing the safety audit. The 18 turns make the race exciting,” he added.

He further said that the traffic advisory on traffic restrictions will be given in advance to the people of Hyderabad. “We have a huge response for tickets already. We can’t give the tickets for free as it makes it tough for us to control the crowd. We will also arrange big screens for the viewers. The track will be blocked three days before the race. The first two days of the event will be open to school children and families for free. They can get a glimpse of the event,” Arvind added.