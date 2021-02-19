Ensure quality milk, eggs to Anganwadi centres: Satyavathi to officials

Speaking at a review meeting with District Collector and officials here on Friday, Satyavathi underlined the need to provide quality milk, eggs, lentils, cooking oil and nutritional supplement to Anganwadi centre, helping new mothers and children to overcome malnutrition.

Mancherial: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod directed women and child welfare department officials in the district to ensure supply of better quality milk, eggs, lentils, cooking oil and nutritional supplement to Anganwadi centres every month.

Speaking at a review meeting with District Collector and officials here on Friday, Satyavathi underlined the need to provide quality milk, eggs, lentils, cooking oil and nutritional supplement to Anganwadi centre, helping new mothers and children to overcome malnutrition. She instructed them to block the suppliers who fail to meet norms in supplying the eggs weighing lower than 50 grams each.

The minister instructed the officials to send proposals to recruit staffers for Anganwadi centres in newly created gram panchayats. She stated that steps would be taken to address the shortage of milk being supplied from Vijaya Dairy. She informed that the government was mooting to give milk to children aged below 5 at the centres soon.

Satyavathi said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was implementing novel Arogya Laxmi scheme and asked the officials to implement the initiative effectively. She opined that the government was giving importance to observe festivals, religious affairs and cultural events of tribals. She recalled governments ignored the festivals and traditions of the tribals.

The minister narrated that Rs 105 crore was sanctioned for implementing Giri Vikasam scheme which aims to provide farm equipment to tribal farmers, in the past two years, Rs 220 crore were released for supplying three-phase power to tribal hamlets. She assured to secure more grants from the Centre to lay black top road to Ootla village in Dandepalli mandal.

MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar and MLA N Diwakar Rao were present.

Later, Satyavathi along with Collector Bharati visited under-construction Sakhi centre in Mancherial district centre. She instructed the contractor to complete works as per deadline by ensuring quality. She directed the ITDA- Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra to send proposals for establishing tribal sports school in Kotapalli mandal.

Additional Collector Ila Thripati and District Welfare Officer Rauf Khan, District Tribal Welfare Officer Narayana Reddy, Bellampalli Revenue Divisional Officer Shyamala Devi and many other officials attended the meeting.

