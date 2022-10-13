EORTV celebrates Karva Chauth with ‘I Love Us 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:16 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

The story revolves around the complex dynamics of same-sex relationships and deals with incarnation as the story progresses.

Hyderabad: EORTV, an OTT platform that creates content about LGBTQ will be streaming the last two episodes of their popular web show, I Love Us 2 on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

The episode will show a scene between Supyarde Singh and Roaleey Ryan getting married. This would be the first time that an Indian web show will be showcasing a lesbian marriage on screen.

Deepak Pandey, the director, and producer Falguni Shah will mark an end to season 2 with this episode on October 14.

“I have always wanted to be a voice of reason in this second phase of my life. I have always wanted to do something to bring about some significant changes in society, and whenever I met people from the LGBTQ community, I felt sorry for them. I always thought- why are they not getting accepted in society? That’s how I thought I would tell the stories and aim to create an awareness in the society. Karva Chauth as per Indian traditions is celebrated between a married couple. And that’s exactly what you see in our web show as well. It’s about two lovers, both females deciding to marry and spend their lives together,” the director said.

Supyarde Singh started her film career with the 2017 film ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’. Since then, she has made a name with films like crime thrillers ‘Cheppina Evaru Nammaru’ and ‘Lingoccha’, and now made inroads into Bollywood with season 2 of ‘I Love Us’.

Ruchi Rai Sohni